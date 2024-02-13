why PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $176.00

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [NASDAQ: PDD] surged by $4.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $131.57. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock has also gained 8.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDD stock has inclined by 21.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.34% and lost -10.07% year-on date.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $174.80 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.96 shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 7738737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $176.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc ADR is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.72.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -13.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.28, while it was recorded at 128.05 for the last single week of trading, and 100.80 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDD Holdings Inc ADR posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR go to 27.80%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.