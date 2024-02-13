why Flex Ltd [FLEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.18

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $27.30. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that FLEX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Flex Ltd stock has also gained 11.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has inclined by 46.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.79% and gained 23.21% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $11.50 billion, with 450.12 million shares outstanding and 418.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19 shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 7063822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $30.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.20. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.65, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 25.85 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd [FLEX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flex Ltd posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.