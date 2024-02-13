Wells Fargo lifts Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.32%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 6:20 AM that Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results.

2023 Fourth-Quarter reported sales growth of 7.3% to $21.4 Billion with operational growth of 7.2%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.7%*. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 10.9%*.

2023 Fourth-Quarter Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 increasing 39.3% and adjusted EPS of $2.29 increasing by 11.7%*.

Over the last 12 months, JNJ stock dropped by -2.20%. The one-year Johnson & Johnson stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.93. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $379.99 billion, with 2.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.89 shares, JNJ stock reached a trading volume of 6296464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $175.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.13, while it was recorded at 157.41 for the last single week of trading, and 159.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

JNJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 2.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.70%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.