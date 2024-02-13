Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] closed the trading session at $61.32. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Vertiv Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results before market open on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The press release will contain a link to the presentation materials providing a fourth quarter and full year 2023 update, which will be available on Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 82.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27 shares, VRT reached to a volume of 7694501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $54.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 22.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 291.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.50 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.98, while it was recorded at 61.27 for the last single week of trading, and 35.83 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 73.66%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.