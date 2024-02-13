Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] jumped around 0.9 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.91 at the close of the session, up 7.49%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Teva Reports Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

2023 revenues of $15.8 billion reflect an increase of 7% in local currency terms, compared to 2022.

AUSTEDO® – exceeding $1.2 billion in annual revenues, up 28% from 2022; strong growth expected to continue in 2024 with expected revenues of ~$1.5 billion;.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29 shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 23024675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-13-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.83 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.