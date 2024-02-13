Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Is Currently 4.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 4.63% or 1.57 points to close at $35.47 with a heavy trading volume of 10079758 shares. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Upstart Expands AI-Powered Vehicle Financing Nationwide.

Also enhances auto retail application with upgraded online experience for buyers and new DMS integrations and unified digital desking for dealers, powering a more connected, open, end-to-end platform.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading AI lending marketplace, today announced it will expand its auto retail financing capability nationwide to reach 90% of consumers in the U.S. by the end of the first quarter 2024, up from 70% in the third quarter last year.1.

The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded 5.88% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03 shares, UPST reached to a volume of 10079758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $21.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 4.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.27, while it was recorded at 33.88 for the last single week of trading, and 32.91 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.