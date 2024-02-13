Trade Desk Inc [TTD] is 2.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] gained 3.65% on the last trading session, reaching $73.91 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 5:03 PM that The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34 shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 7189766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $78.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-13-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 59.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.50. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.35, while it was recorded at 70.72 for the last single week of trading, and 74.36 for the last 200 days.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trade Desk Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 24.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.