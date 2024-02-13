TD Cowen lifts Coty Inc [COTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.83. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Coty Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2023.

Regulatory News:.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY; EURONEXT PARIS: COTY) today announced that on February 8, 2024 the Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7166234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $10.55 billion, with 852.80 million shares outstanding and 389.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69 shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 7166234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.09, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc [COTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.