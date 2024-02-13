Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain 5.06% so far this year. What now?

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Chrysler Shares Final Teaser of New, Electrified Concept Car, Reveal Set for Feb. 13.

Chrysler is releasing a final teaser previewing a new, electrified concept car that offers a combination of seamless technology and battery-electric performance working in harmony with pure, streamlined, sustainability-inspired design.

The reveal of the forward-looking concept can be viewed online at chrysler.com on Feb. 13, 2024, starting at 5:01 a.m. ET.

The one-year STLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.13. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $26.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.80 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 23.90 for the last single week of trading, and 19.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V Fundamentals:

Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.45%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.