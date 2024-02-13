Roku Inc [ROKU] is 7.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $98.57 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 15, 2024.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Feb. 15. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02 shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 5766655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $90.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 137.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.33. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.33, while it was recorded at 95.41 for the last single week of trading, and 77.32 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roku Inc [ROKU]

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.