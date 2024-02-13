Ocugen Inc [OCGN] stock Upgrade by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $3.50

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] closed the trading session at $0.63. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ocugen to Present at Pharma Market Research Conference.

“Since its beginnings, biotechnology has become more nuanced and personalized, and today, gene therapy in particular holds tremendous promise to cure debilitating conditions,” said Dr. Musunuri. “I look forward to discussing the rapidly evolving landscape of gene therapy, including Ocugen’s first-in-class, gene-agnostic approach to treating blindness diseases.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.26 percent and weekly performance of 25.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45 shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 6427379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.79. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5065, while it was recorded at 0.5488 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4955 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.08 and a Current Ratio set at 5.08.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

