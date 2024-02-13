Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain 1.48% so far this year. What now?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.45% or 0.33 points to close at $73.50 with a heavy trading volume of 5760357 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 20.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded -0.64% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 0.90 shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 5760357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $83.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.97, while it was recorded at 74.26 for the last single week of trading, and 71.91 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.