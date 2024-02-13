Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain 1.34% so far this year. What now?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price surged by 4.43 percent to reach at $1.57. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Match Group Tells Users To Verify Their Profiles In Order To Go On More Dates.

On Safer Internet Day, Match Group Platforms Will Send A Coordinated Reminder To Users With Unverified Profiles, Encouraging Them To Photo Verify Their Profiles.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), the parent company of Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish, announced the platforms will send users coordinated reminders to Photo Verify their profiles this Safer Internet Day. Beginning today, February 6, users across Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, BLK, Chispa, and Upward with unverified profiles will receive a push notification or message encouraging them to verify their account utilizing Photo Verification with a selfie video or the platform’s verification tools. As new users join the apps and returning users revamp their profiles for peak dating season, these tools help confirm for potential matches that the photos on their profile match the person with the account.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.67. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $44.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.65, while it was recorded at 35.66 for the last single week of trading, and 38.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

MTCH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 26.14%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.