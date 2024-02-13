Market cap of Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] reaches 1.49B – now what?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.15. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sunnova Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the markets close on February 21, 2024, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 833-470-1428, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 227209.

Sunnova Energy International Inc stock has also gained 37.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOVA stock has inclined by 28.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.97% and lost -20.33% year-on date.

The market cap for NOVA stock reached $1.49 billion, with 114.94 million shares outstanding and 106.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40 shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 8181351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.13. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.88 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.