Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 9.91M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] price surged by 1.59 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 9:30 AM that XTI Aircraft Company Receives Expanded Patent from China.

Expanded Patent Provides Stronger Intellectual Property Protection in China for TriFan 600.

XTI and Inpixon Continue to Advance Planned Merger and Expect to Close in Q1 2024.

The one-year INPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for INPX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inpixon [INPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INPX shares is $0.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

INPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, INPX shares gained by 13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0574, while it was recorded at 0.0503 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1394 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inpixon Fundamentals:

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

INPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -7897500/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6682500/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX] Institutonal Ownership Details

