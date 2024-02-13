Market Analysts see Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Renalytix Plc ADR [NASDAQ: RNLX] price surged by 228.00 percent to reach at $0.87. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Renalytix to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.

About RenalytixRenalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D and early CKD (stages 1-3). We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

The one-year RNLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.34. The average equity rating for RNLX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNLX shares is $3.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Renalytix Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renalytix Plc ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.61.

RNLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 339.99. With this latest performance, RNLX shares gained by 261.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.71 for Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3858, while it was recorded at 0.5418 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6741 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Renalytix Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Renalytix Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

RNLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renalytix Plc ADR posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNLX.

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

