Market Analysts see Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CBAY] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 25.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.21. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:45 AM that CymaBay Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review for Seladelpar for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

– FDA has granted Priority Review with a target PDUFA date of August 14 -.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for seladelpar, an investigational treatment for the management of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) including pruritus in adults without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis (Child Pugh A) who are inadequate responders or intolerant to ursodeoxycholic acid. The FDA has granted priority review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 14, 2024 and notified the company that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 70444854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stands at 4.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $3.65 billion, with 113.40 million shares outstanding and 107.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.66 shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 70444854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $28.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.00. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 34.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 281.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.16 for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.13, while it was recorded at 26.22 for the last single week of trading, and 15.36 for the last 200 days.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.76 and a Current Ratio set at 22.76.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.