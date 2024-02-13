Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.40%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Initiation of REM-001 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer.

– 15-patient Open Label Study to Confirm Planned Dose and Optimized Study Design Leading to a Phase 3 Clinical Trial in CMBC Patients -.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced the initiation of a REM-001 15-patient clinical trial (NCT05374915) in cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC) patients.

Over the last 12 months, KTRA stock dropped by -98.14%. The one-year Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.14. The average equity rating for KTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.40 million, with 3.39 million shares outstanding and 3.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68 shares, KTRA stock reached a trading volume of 17836743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1707, while it was recorded at 0.1205 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5483 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kintara Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

KTRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc posted -3.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

