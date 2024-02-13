Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Morgan Stanley [MS] – find out why.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] jumped around 0.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $86.87 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Morgan Stanley Investment Management Expands ETF Platform with Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Strategy.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (“MSIM”) today announced the launch of its latest ETF, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (Ticker: “EVLN”), an actively managed senior loan strategy. EVLN is the twelfth ETF strategy brought to market since the launch of MSIM’s ETF platform in February 2023 and is listed on the NYSE.

“We are pleased to expand MSIM’s ETF Platform with EVLN and continue to deepen our offering with strategies that reflect our differentiated investment capabilities and client-focused approach,” said Anthony Rochte, Global of Head of ETFs at MSIM. “A pioneer in senior loan investment management, the industry-leading team established its loan platform thirty-five years ago and today manages over $30 billion in client assets globally. This strategy makes use of that deep loan market expertise and the in-demand ETF structure to meet the needs of a broader range of income clients.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 0.94 shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7853841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $94.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.75, while it was recorded at 86.10 for the last single week of trading, and 84.42 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.