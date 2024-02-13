For Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Viavi Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: VIAV] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.12. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Claro Colombia Selects TCS and VIAVI Partnership to Improve Customer Service Using AI-Based Technology.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Claro Colombia has selected AI-based solutions from a strategic partnership of the two companies to expand and transform Claro’s Service Operations Center (SOC). This four-year project supports Claro’s customer-centric strategy by redesigning the SOC around real-time network monitoring of fixed and mobile services supported by its networks to ensure availability, performance and capacity. Based on VIAVI NITRO® AIOps and TCS’s 4.0 business model, the solution enables early detection and prevention of service issues for the telecommunication company’s customers. NITRO AIOps will be demonstrated in multiple use cases at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26-29, Hall 5, Stand 5A18.

“We are very pleased to partner with VIAVI and TCS to develop our SOC that allows us to count on monitoring, managing and improving the delivery of services and ensure their quality,” said Nestor Bergero, chief technology officer of Claro Colombia. “Our multidisciplinary team of 800 specialists, engineers and technicians will leverage this AI-based solution to process vast sources of information and carry out predictive, preventive and corrective actions to improve the user experience.”.

Viavi Solutions Inc stock has also gained 12.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIAV stock has inclined by 29.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.79% and gained 0.50% year-on date.

The market cap for VIAV stock reached $2.25 billion, with 222.00 million shares outstanding and 219.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21 shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 6389218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $11.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-13-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.72.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.44. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viavi Solutions Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc go to 15.00%.

