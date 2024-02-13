For Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS], Analyst sees a rise to $0.50. What next?

Senseonics Holdings Inc [AMEX: SENS] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.59. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM that MEDICARE COVERAGE SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED FOR THE EVERSENSE E3 CGM SYSTEM.

The decision is further recognition of Eversense as an important option for people with diabetes.

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that Medicare has significantly expanded access to the Eversense E3 CGM System, the longest lasting CGM available, with the implementation of Local Coverage Determinations providing access to implantable CGM for basal only patients, by the first three Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs).

Senseonics Holdings Inc stock has also gained 10.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SENS stock has inclined by 14.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.31% and gained 2.63% year-on date.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $309.10 million, with 479.64 million shares outstanding and 464.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50 shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 5841947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5767, while it was recorded at 0.5510 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6370 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Senseonics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.88 and a Current Ratio set at 8.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SENS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SENS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.