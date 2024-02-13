For Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.30. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:56 PM that Intuitive Machines and SpaceX Complete Successful IM-1 Test Campaign.

Intuitive Machines IM-1 Mission SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

Intuitive Machines Inc stock has also gained 44.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUNR stock has inclined by 76.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.57% and gained 107.44% year-on date.

The market cap for LUNR stock reached $111.46 million, with 18.07 million shares outstanding and 15.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.37 shares, LUNR reached a trading volume of 18660735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

LUNR stock trade performance evaluation

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.81. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 121.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.00 for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.