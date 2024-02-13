Dynatrace Inc [DT] is -4.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] loss -2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $52.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Exceeds high end of guidance across all Q3 metrics.

Delivers ARR growth of 21% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80 shares, DT reached a trading volume of 7100985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $64.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.68. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.77, while it was recorded at 56.50 for the last single week of trading, and 50.54 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 15.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.