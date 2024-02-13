CLSA lifts TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.64%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 AM that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TAL stock rose by 117.91%. The one-year TAL Education Group ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.91. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 1.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.05 billion, with 489.49 million shares outstanding and 488.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.87 shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 7081878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $14.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.64. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group ADR Fundamentals:

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.17 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

TAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group ADR posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.