Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] moved down -7.90: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc [NASDAQ: ACB] closed the trading session at $0.40. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results; Generates Record Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 Million.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Re-Affirms Commitment to Achieving Positive Free Cash Flow1 This Calendar Year, Delivers Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.00 percent and weekly performance of 5.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48 shares, ACB reached to a volume of 9756557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $0.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4500, while it was recorded at 0.4077 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5256 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.