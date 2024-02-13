Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] is 31.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Assure Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: IONM] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, up 17.42%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 9:58 AM that Assure Holdings Corp. Announces Business Combination with Danam Health, Inc.

Danam Health, Inc., a private pharmaceutical and healthcare services company, to merge with Assure Holdings Corp. in an all-stock transaction.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97 shares, IONM reached a trading volume of 8770141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.86. With this latest performance, IONM shares gained by 28.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2868, while it was recorded at 0.2899 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6013 for the last 200 days.

Assure Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assure Holdings Corp posted -28.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,959.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONM.

