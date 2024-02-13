Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $9

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.59. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Archer Receives Part 145 Certification From the Federal Aviation Administration.

Announcement validates Archer’s close working relationship with the FAA and commitment to stringent safety and operational standards.

Part 145 certification allows Archer to operate a repair and maintenance station.

Archer Aviation Inc stock has also gained 19.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACHR stock has inclined by 6.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.12% and lost -8.96% year-on date.

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $1.68 billion, with 300.78 million shares outstanding and 178.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29 shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 6229261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

ACHR stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.70. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.07 and a Current Ratio set at 4.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer Aviation Inc posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHR.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: Institutional Ownership

