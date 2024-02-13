AN2 Therapeutics Inc [ANTX] moved down -74.50: Why It’s Important

AN2 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ANTX] closed the trading session at $5.10. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 6:45 AM that AN2 to Voluntarily Pause Enrollment in Phase 3 Part of Phase 2/3 Pivotal Clinical Trial Evaluating Epetraborole for Treatment-Refractory Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease.

-Enrolled patients allowed to continue on study-.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced the company’s decision to voluntarily pause Phase 3 enrollment in the seamless Phase 2/3 clinical trial (EBO-301) evaluating epetraborole in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease, pending further data review. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial has two arms comparing epetraborole plus optimized background regimen (OBR) versus placebo plus OBR. The voluntary pause was instituted following a blinded aggregate analysis of the ongoing Phase 2 study, including pooled patients from both treatment arms, which showed potentially lower than expected efficacy. The decision was not due to safety concerns. The Phase 2 part of the trial is intended to inform the Phase 3 part of the trial. The company continues to expect to announce topline data from the Phase 2 part of the trial in summer 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.11 percent and weekly performance of -75.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -75.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.99 shares, ANTX reached to a volume of 5651547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AN2 Therapeutics Inc [ANTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AN2 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AN2 Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

ANTX stock trade performance evaluation

AN2 Therapeutics Inc [ANTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -75.70. With this latest performance, ANTX shares dropped by -75.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.99 for AN2 Therapeutics Inc [ANTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.59, while it was recorded at 17.03 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc [ANTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AN2 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.52 and a Current Ratio set at 8.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AN2 Therapeutics Inc [ANTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AN2 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTX.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc [ANTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ANTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ANTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.