Altria Group Inc. [MO] moved up 1.10: Why It’s Important

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] closed the trading session at $40.55. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Murray R. Garnick, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Announces Decision to Retire.

(NYSE: MO) Murray R. Garnick, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Altria Group, Inc. (Altria), has notified the company of his decision to retire effective April 1, 2024. Murray’s distinguished career spanned nearly 40 years in support of Altria and its family of companies. He joined Altria Client Services LLC (ALCS) in 2008 as Senior Vice President & Associate General Counsel after more than two decades representing Altria and its subsidiaries in litigation matters as a partner at the law firm of Arnold & Porter LLP.

“Under Murray’s guidance, we have successfully managed significant litigation challenges and established Altria as a leading advocate for tobacco harm reduction policies in the U.S.,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to Murray’s significant individual contributions, his passion for developing world-class legal and regulatory talent has contributed tremendously to Altria’s success. I am grateful for his many contributions, and I wish him the best in retirement.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.52 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 0.85 shares, MO reached to a volume of 7993097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $46.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.06, while it was recorded at 40.32 for the last single week of trading, and 43.04 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 2.80%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.