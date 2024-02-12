why DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.35

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 43.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.81. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Draftkings S.E.R.V.E.S Plants Over 1 Million Trees As a Part of Multi-Year Commitment With Arbor Day Foundation.

DraftKings

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

As part of our ongoing initiative to give back to the communities where we live and work, DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S (Service, Equity, Responsibility, Vitality, Environment, Sports) is proud to share the recent success of our employee volunteer tree planting projects.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11.97M shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc. stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $20.23 billion, with 450.57 million shares outstanding and 445.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27 shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 11.97M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $41.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.94 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.93, while it was recorded at 42.50 for the last single week of trading, and 30.66 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.