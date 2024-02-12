why BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.25

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTAI] jumped around 1.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.75 at the close of the session, up 2.11%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:01 PM that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering.

BofA Securities and Truist Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed public offering. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being sold by the Company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.76 shares, BTAI reached a trading volume of 1.02M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.93.

How has BTAI stock performed recently?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.05. With this latest performance, BTAI shares dropped by -22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Earnings analysis for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc posted -1.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTAI.

Insider trade positions for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]

