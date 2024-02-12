why AT&T, Inc. [T] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.09

AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] gained 16.84% on the last trading session, reaching $16.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Five Star Electric Awarded $67 Million Systems Installation and Integration Package.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Five Star Electric, has been awarded a systems installation and integration project by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”) Construction and Development valued at approximately $67 million for the Connection-Oriented Ethernet, Phase 3C project. The project scope of work includes the replacement of approximately 150,000 feet of fiber optic cable; interconnecting and integrating more than 360 branch sites into MTA’s network; connecting, testing and integrating existing service delivery switches at more than 150 branch sites; and integrating existing closed circuit television cameras at 125 stations to existing video management and physical security information management systems.

Work has recently commenced and substantial completion is anticipated in late 2028. The contract value will be included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15 shares, T reached a trading volume of 38.70M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T, Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $19.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T, Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.55. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.73 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T, Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 0.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AT&T, Inc. [T]

There are presently around $77.37 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.