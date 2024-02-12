why Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $174.28

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] jumped around 157.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $173.89 at the close of the session, up 185.84%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Applied Materials Announces Supplier Excellence Awards.

The awards also include an Excellence in ESG category which is part of the SuCCESS2030 (Supply Chain Certification for Environmental and Social Sustainability) initiative, Applied’s 10-year roadmap for extending its sustainability vision across the supply chain.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61 shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 5.90M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $174.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.50. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 24.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.69, while it was recorded at 174.08 for the last single week of trading, and 143.84 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 14.97%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.