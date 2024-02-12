Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $114.38 billion, down -2.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 48.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.24%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Nasdaq Private Market Closes $62.4 Million Series B Financing, Led by Nasdaq, with New Investments from BNP Paribas, DRW Venture Capital, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Funding Will Allow the Company to Accelerate its Mission of Building Critical Trading, Settlement, and Data Infrastructure to Bring Efficiency and Transparency to the Private Markets.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock dropped by -0.39%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.77. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 1.97, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.54 billion, with 3.63 billion shares outstanding and 3.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.92 shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 17.69M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $56.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.41.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.29, while it was recorded at 48.38 for the last single week of trading, and 43.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Co. Fundamentals:

Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

WFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Co. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $145.05 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.