Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] jumped around 11.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $71.61 at the close of the session, up 70.91%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

Fourth quarter trips and monthly active platform consumers grew 24% and 15% year-over-year, respectivelyFourth quarter Gross Bookings grew 22% year-over-year and 21% year-over-year on a constant currency basisFourth quarter net income of $1.4 billion; Income from operations of $652 million; Record Adjusted EBITDA marginFourth quarter operating cash flow of $823 million; Free cash flow of $768 million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $78.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 43.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.92, while it was recorded at 70.53 for the last single week of trading, and 48.93 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 23.17%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.