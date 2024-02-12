Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] jumped around 692.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $698.00 at the close of the session, up 740.29%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88 shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 5.70M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $605.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 41.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.97.

How has SMCI stock performed recently?

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.72. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 116.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 768.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.93 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 378.68, while it was recorded at 693.37 for the last single week of trading, and 282.02 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 48.20%.

Insider trade positions for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

