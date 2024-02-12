Sunrun Inc [RUN] Stock trading around $15.44 per share: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.32%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:55 AM that Sunrun and PG&E Complete First Season of Innovative Residential Distributed Power Plant.

First-of-its-kind partnership between California’s largest utility and nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service helped strengthen the state’s energy grid with home solar-plus-storage systems.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Peaking at nearly 32 megawatts from 8,500 solar-plus-storage residential systems, Sunrun and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers provided consistent, reliable clean energy to California’s power grid through the summer and fall of 2023 through an exclusive partnership between PG&E and Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service.

Over the last 12 months, RUN stock dropped by -36.31%. The one-year Sunrun Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.95. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.45 billion, with 214.18 million shares outstanding and 211.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.91 shares, RUN stock reached a trading volume of 14.32M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $21.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.32. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc Fundamentals:

Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

RUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 680.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to -8.00%.

Sunrun Inc [RUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.