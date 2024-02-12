SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] fell -18.29% so far this year. What now?

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 8.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.08. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that New SoFi at Work Survey Finds More Employees than Ever are Stressed About Finances, Reveals Simple Ways Employers Can Help.

1,500 HR Leaders & Employees Offer Insight into the Advantages of Financial Well-Being Benefits on Employees’ Overall Well-Being & Business Performance in 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

More employees than ever — nearly 9 out of 10 — are feeling stressed about their finances, with almost half saying they’re just getting by. Despite budgets for salary increases reaching a 22-year high in 2023, 48% of workers are worried they don’t have enough money saved for an emergency and 45% are stressed about not having enough saved for retirement. Fortunately, employers and their HR leaders are in a strong position to help improve financial well-being through innovative benefits that can significantly reduce employees’ financial stress – and the resulting impacts on their mental health – while also adding business value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 51.74M shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.42%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $7.79 billion, with 975.86 million shares outstanding and 886.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.78 shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 51.74M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.19.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 7.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SoFi Technologies Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.