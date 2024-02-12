Shopify Inc [SHOP] Revenue clocked in at $6.65 billion, up 16.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Shopify Inc [NYSE: SHOP] price surged by 90.72 percent to reach at $62.19. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Former Shopify CFO and Small Business Advocate Amy Shapero Joins Jobber’s Board of Directors as Company Positions Itself to Lead Tech Adoption in Home Service.

Jobber, the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that global finance veteran Amy Shapero has been appointed to its board of directors as Audit Committee Chair.

Shapero brings extensive finance, strategy, and operating experience in mission-driven, high-growth companies developing disruptive technology to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses. She most recently served for nearly five years as CFO at Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) (“Shopify”), a leading global commerce company committed to supporting entrepreneurship.

The one-year SHOP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.42. The average equity rating for SHOP stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $78.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Shopify Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 164.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.23.

Shopify Inc [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.39. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Shopify Inc [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.09, while it was recorded at 85.34 for the last single week of trading, and 64.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shopify Inc Fundamentals:

Shopify Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.23 and a Current Ratio set at 7.23.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shopify Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP.

The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SHOP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.