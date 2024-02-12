Pinterest Inc [PINS] fell -0.46% so far this year. What now?

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] gained 36.87% on the last trading session, reaching $40.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:06 PM that Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Delivers Record High Users and Robust Margin Expansion.

Q4 Revenue of $981 million grew 12%, marking continued double-digit revenue growth in the second half of 2023.

Global monthly active users reached an all-time high of 498 million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38 shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 9.74M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $42.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.53.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Pinterest Inc [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.96, while it was recorded at 39.83 for the last single week of trading, and 29.27 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pinterest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.53 and a Current Ratio set at 10.53.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 38.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pinterest Inc [PINS]

