PG&E Corp. [PCG] stock Resumed by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $16

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] surged by -$17.66 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $16.24. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:55 PM that Oakland-Area High School Seniors Graduate from Racial Equity Financial Education Program with New-Found Knowledge, $8,000 College Scholarships.

Partners PG&E, PG&E Foundation, UC Berkeley and Mills College at Northeastern to Celebrate Graduates of Program Aimed at Closing Wealth Gap.

Two dozen high school students will receive $8,000 scholarships as they graduate from the Economic Equity and Financial Education Program on Saturday (Feb. 10). The program is a two-semester advanced financial education course taught at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, created and funded by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation).

PG&E Corp. stock has also loss -2.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCG stock has declined by -1.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.61% and lost -9.87% year-on date.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $34.67 billion, with 2.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.99 shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 19.41M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corp. [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corp. [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 17.03 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corp. [PCG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corp. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 10.50%.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $42.22 billion, or None% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.