Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $2.23 billion, up 41.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] gained 24.38% on the last trading session, reaching $24.51 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:59 AM that Palantir, Bapco Energies Enter Strategic Partnership to Support Bahrain’s Energy Production.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems to the energy sector, and Bapco Upstream, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bapco Energies, today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to deploy Palantir’s software to support and help accelerate Bapco Upstream’s ability to power the next generation of energy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Palantir’s Foundry Platform and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) will be deployed in a three-year agreement to help Bapco Upstream maximize its return on investment on energy production in the country and support its mission to connect the energy infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain in an unprecedented way. Using data and artificial intelligence is a key part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strategy to deliver on its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, as pledged at COP26 by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to reduce emissions by 30 percent through decarbonization and efficiency initiatives by 2035, and double the Kingdom’s deployment of renewables, to achieve Net-Zero by 2060.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20 shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 67.38M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $18.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 76.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.53.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.24. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 45.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.79, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.55.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palantir Technologies Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.