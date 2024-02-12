Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Stock trading around $17.50 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] price surged by 16.42 percent to reach at -$22.38. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 2:06 PM that Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Innovates Luxury Cruising With Unique Immersive Overnights Sailings.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.7. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.16, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.