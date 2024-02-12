Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] Stock trading around $3.68 per share: What’s Next?

Nokia Corp ADR [NYSE: NOK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.13%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Inside information: Nokia concludes smartphone patent license renewal cycle.

Nokia CorporationInside information8 February 2024 at 16:15 EET.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, NOK stock dropped by -23.29%. The one-year Nokia Corp ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.21. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.79 billion, with 5.59 billion shares outstanding and 5.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.91 shares, NOK stock reached a trading volume of 15.57M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $4.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Nokia Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corp ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Corp ADR Fundamentals:

Nokia Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

NOK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nokia Corp ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corp ADR go to 6.72%.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.