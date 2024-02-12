New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell -52.10% so far this year. What now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $4.19. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SETS DATE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that Friday, May 17th, has been established as the date of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via live webcast, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.10 percent and weekly performance of -18.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -53.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.20 shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 19.96M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $6.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.87. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -53.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.33 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.