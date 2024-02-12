Market Analysts see Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gaining to $205. Time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 174.45 percent to reach at $94.66. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Amazon.com Announces Fourth Quarter Results.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.72. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $206.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 56.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.02 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.00, while it was recorded at 170.86 for the last single week of trading, and 135.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

AMZN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 16.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.31 trillion, or None% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.