Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] moved up 17.34: Why It’s Important

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] closed the trading session at $17.99. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Healthpeak Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Results.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.42 percent and weekly performance of -5.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38 shares, PEAK reached to a volume of 5.55M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $21.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEAK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15.

PEAK stock trade performance evaluation

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.18, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -12.68%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.