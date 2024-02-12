Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] Revenue clocked in at $27.07 billion, down -9.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] closed the trading session at $73.80. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Gilead Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC.

– Company Also Ranked in Top 5 of Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Industry –.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the company has been named one of America’s Most JUST Companies. The ranking, presented by JUST Capital and CNBC, reflects Gilead’s longstanding commitment to operate responsibly by prioritizing stakeholder engagement – including with the patients and communities the company serves, employees and shareholders – while working to create a healthier world for all people. Gilead was recognized on the top 100 list and ranked fifth in the Pharmaceuticals and Biotech industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.06 percent and weekly performance of -4.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52 shares, GILD reached to a volume of 7.05M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $88.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

GILD stock trade performance evaluation

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.39, while it was recorded at 75.26 for the last single week of trading, and 78.12 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. go to 3.92%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.