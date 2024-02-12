For Lyft Inc [LYFT], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] price surged by 13.03 percent to reach at -$32.93. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The one-year LYFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.84. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $13.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc Fundamentals:

Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

LYFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 123.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Lyft Inc [LYFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.