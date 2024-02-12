Fisker Inc [FSR] Is Currently 0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] gained 0.78% or -105.26 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 34.12M shares. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 2:34 PM that Fisker to Bring Award-Winning Fisker Ocean All-Electric SUV to Canadian International AutoShow.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, will bring the award-winning Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to the Canadian International AutoShow February 16-25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Ontario.

The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded -86.28% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 0.69 shares, FSR reached to a volume of 34.12M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -29.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2263, while it was recorded at 0.7788 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5410 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fisker Inc [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.